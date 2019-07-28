Hungarian Swimmer Held in Korea Over Alleged Sexual Harassment
Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi had been participating in the World Championships being held in Gwangju.
For representational purpose. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Gwangju: Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi, who has been competing at the world championships in South Korea, has been banned from leaving the country after being arrested for alleged sexual harassment, police said Sunday.
Local police are investigating allegations against the Olympic bronze medallist, who was detained and questioned over an incident at a nightclub in Gwangju, some 330 kilometres (200 miles) south of Seoul, a police official told AFP.
Hungarian team officials and swimming's governing body FINA confirmed that Kenderesi had been released from custody and returned to the athletes village, but he would not be allowed to leave the country for the next 10 days.
"The Hungarian swim federation, in cooperation with staff at the Hungarian embassy in Korea, is doing its best to clarify the allegations against Tamas Kenderesi," Hungary's swimming federation said in a statement.
"During the investigation, the athlete is entitled to a presumption of innocence, but if formally found guilty the federation will seek further action.
"The Hungarian swimming federation condemns any act that violates human dignity, and requires that members of the national swim team behave in a manner that is respectful of national colours and sports traditions."
Kenderesi, who took bronze in the men's 200 metres butterfly at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is the European silver medallist, has denied the allegation, according to local media.
The 22-year-old finished last in the world championship final of the 200m fly earlier this week.
FINA executive director Cornel Marculescu told AFP: "For now he is free but he cannot travel out of Korea. We will see what the next step is."
Kenderesi's arrest comes a day after an indoor balcony at a Gwangju nightclub collapsed, killing two local people and injuring several athletes competing at the world championships.
Also Watch
-
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- Dhanush's Funky First Look from Pattas Revealed, See Official Film Poster Here
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable
- World's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter Boeing AH-64E Apache Reaches India, Major Boost to IAF: Watch Video