Hungarian Open: Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Stun Top Seeds to Reach Final, Sharath-Manika Assured of Medal

Budapest: Indian men's doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran stormed into the final of the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open on Friday with a stunning 3-2 win over the top seeds.

The mixed doubles pair Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra have also assured themselves of a medal as they reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

Sharath and Sathiyan upset top seeds Kit Kwan Ho and Ting Chun Wong from Hong Kong 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 4-11, 11-9 in a remarkable fashion to advance to the final of the category.

After the win, Sharath and Sathiyan said, "Hope we can win a first-ever doubles title for India (in this level of tournaments)."

They will face second-seeded pair of Duda Benedikt and Franziska Patrick from Germany, who defeated Poland's Dyjas Jakub and Belgium's Nuytinck Cedric 11-4, 11-5, 8-11, 11-3, in the final.

Sharath and Sathiyan had defeated home favourites Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi 11-8, 11-7, 11-8 in the quarter-final to make the semis after having sent the Japanese pair of Shunsuke Togami and Yukia Uda packing 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9 in the previous round.

As for Sharath and Manika, they got a walkover in the quarter-final from second-seeded Japanese pair of Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito after Mizutani pulled out because of a neck injury he suffered during his singles match.

The Indians are slated to meet German duo of Patrick Franziska and Petrissa Solja later in the evening.

Earlier, Sathiyan and Manika entered the men's and women's singles pre-quarterfinals. Sathiyan will take on Japanese top seed Harimoto Tomokazu while Manika will clash with Miu Hirano, also from Japan, in the round of 16 later in the evening.

Sathiyan beat Noshad Alamiyan of Iran 4-1 while Manika pipped Szu-Yu Chen of Taipei 4-3 in a tough round of 32 match. Manika was down 0-3 before taking the last four games, including the crucial fourth game on extended points to win 9-11, 4-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-7, 14-12.

(With IANS inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.