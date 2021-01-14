Hurkacz Wins 2nd Title, Beating Korda In Delray Beach Open

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.: Hubert Hurkacz won his second career ATP Tour title Wednesday by beating American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-3 in the Delray Beach Open.

Hurkaczs only other title was in 2019 at Winston-Salem, where he became the second Polish tour-level champion in the Open era.

Seeded fourth and ranked 35th, Hurkacz was broken at love by Korda in the opening game but didnt face a break point the rest of the way. The 6-foot-5 Hurkacz displayed rangy defense and a wide variety of shots when on the attack, even winning one point with a serve and volley on a second serve.

Korda was slowed by an upper leg injury that required treatment in the second set. He could only watch as Hurkacz closed out the victory with perfect a cross-court lob corner to corner for a winner.

Hurkacz didnt drop a set in the tournament and benefited from the draw, becoming the first player since Steve Johnson at Newport in 2018 to win a title without facing a top-100 player.

The 20-year-old Korda, who had never previously reached even a quarterfinal, came into the tournament ranked 119th but stamped himself as a young player to watch in 2021. He’s the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda and brother of LPGA Tour winners Jessica and Nelly Korda.

