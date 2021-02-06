Hurricanes Add Retired Williams As Special Adviser To GM

RALEIGH, N.C.: The Carolina Hurricanes have hired retired captain and three-time Stanley Cup winner Justin Williams as special advisor to the general manager.

The knowledge that he brings just getting off the ice a short time ago is going to be very valuable for us, team president and general manager Don Waddell said Friday in a virtual news conference.

Williams said it was just an opportunity to stay within the game and that his goal is really to learn as much as I can about team operations.

Its just something thats already interests me, Williams said, adding: Am I going to be good at rating players, at grading players? I dont know. So Im just kind of learning of what I need to see in a player because when I went out there, I could just do it. Im just going to do my best to learn from the guys that are very, very well-experienced in it.

The 39-year-old forward announced his retirement in October after 19 NHL seasons and a second stint with Carolina, where he won the Cup for the first time in 2006. He later won the Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014 winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs most valuable player in that second run while earning the nickname Mr. Game 7 for his success in those postseason deciding games.

Williams had 320 goals and 477 assists in the regular season.

