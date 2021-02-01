Hurricanes Beat Stars 4-3 On SO For Series Sweep

RALEIGH, N.C.: Vincent Trocheck zipped the puck past Anton Khudobins glove in the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benns final shot, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday night.

Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which squandered a 2-1 lead to start the third period, but hung on to beat Dallas for the second time in two nights.

Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina. The Hurricanes returned Thursday from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns that led to four games being postponed. Carolina won all three games in its return.

Reimer finished with 26 saves for the Hurricanes, including five in overtime.

Benn, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano scored for Dallas.

DEVILS 5, SABRES 3

BUFFALO, N.Y.: Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored twice in New Jersey’s victory over Buffalo.

Wood assisted on McLeods go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Andreas Johnsson also scored to help the Devils avenge a shootout loss Saturday in the opener of the back-to-back set.

Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils.

Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and assist for the Sabres, and Rasmus Dahlin and Curtis Lazar also scored.

PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT: Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and Chris Driedger made 32 saves in Florida’s victory over Detroit.

Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after Detroit pulled Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldnt get another shot past Driedger.

Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit.

On Saturday night, Florida beat Detroit 3-2 in overtime.