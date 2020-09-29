Hyderabad Clinch First IPL Win, Beat Delhi By 15 Runs

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Jonny Bairstow struck a half century and Rashid Khan plucked 3-14 against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday to give Sunrisers Hyderabad its first victory in the Indian Premier League.

Bairstow made 53 off 48 balls on a slow wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium as Hyderabad scored 162-4 after Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field.

Twenty20s top-rated bowler Rashid then used the conditions well with his sharp leg-spin bowling and grabbed the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (34), Iyer (17) and Rishabh Pant (32) to restrict Delhi to 147-7 and give Hyderabad a 15-run win.

Bairstow and captain David Warner (45) earlier put on 77 runs for the first-wicket stand before the Englishman added a further 52 with Kane Williamson, who recovered from a niggle and scored 41 runs in his first IPL game this season.

Kagiso Rabada (2-21) claimed both his wickets in the death overs when Bairstow and Williamson holed out in the deep while going for big hits.

Delhi has four points from three games and shares the lead with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

