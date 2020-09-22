Hyderabad Collapses To Lose To Bangalore By 10 Runs In IPL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Royal Challengers Bangalore snatched the last eight Sunrisers Hyderabad wickets for 32 runs and pulled off a sensational 10-run win in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

The collapse left Hyderabad all out for 153 in 19.4 overs, after being 121-2 in the 16th over.

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 3-15 and triggered Hyderabad’s collapse when he bowled Jonny Bairstow on 61.

Fast bowlers Shivam Dube and Navdeep Sainishared shared four cheap wickets in their opening match.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, Bangalores 20-year-old debutant opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive 56 off 42 balls, and AB de Villiers’ splendid 51 from 30 deliveries lifted the total to 163-5.

