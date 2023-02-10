Hyderabad E-Prix Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Formula E 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Formula E is all set to arrive in India for the very first time. The grand event will take place in Hyderabad on February 11. Hyderabad’s Street Track will host the Formula E event on Saturday. The historic Formula E race will take place on India’s very first street circuit. Mahindra Racing will look to make full use of the home support in a bid to claim the much-needed silverware.

Mahindra Racing, with 18 points under their belt, are now placed in sixth position in this season’s Formula E standings. Lucas di Grassi will be representing Mahindra Racing in Hyderabad. The Brazilian motorsports driver had secured a podium on his debut with the Indian side in the opening race at the Diriyah E-Prix. The 38-year-old will now look to replicate a similar show this time in front of Indian fans. Di Grassi had earned a terrific start to the season after recording a third-place finish in Round 1.

Lucas di Grassi will participate in the Hyderabad E-Prix along with his Mahindra Racing teammate Oliver Rowland. The British racer finds himself in the 19th spot in the Formula E driver standings.

Lucas di Grassi is placed in the seventh position in the rankings. Germany’s Pascal Wehrlein, with 68 points, will head into the Hyderabad E-Prix as the leader of the drivers’ championship. A win on Sunday will help him in claiming three back-to-back victories.

Ahead of Saturday’s Hyderabad E-Prix; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Hyderabad E-Prix take place?

The qualifying race will start at 10:40 am IST on Saturday. The race will take place at 3:00 pm IST on Saturday.

Where will the Hyderabad E-Prix be played?

The Hyderabad E-Prix will take place at the Hyderabad Street Track.

At what time will the Hyderabad E-Prix begin?

Which TV channels will broadcast Hyderabad E-Prix?

The Hyderabad E-Prix will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad E-Prix?

Hyderabad E-Prix will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

