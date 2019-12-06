Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Hyderabad Encounter: Saina Nehwal, Geeta Phogat 'Salute' Police Despite Gaps in Shootout Story

Indian sportspersons Saina Nehwal and Geeta Phogat took to social media to congratulate the Hyderabad police after the four accused rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 6, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hyderabad Encounter: Saina Nehwal, Geeta Phogat 'Salute' Police Despite Gaps in Shootout Story
Saina Nehwal and Geeta Phogat (Photo Credit: Reuters. Twitter)

The encounter killing of the four men on Friday who were suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad has drawn applause from sportspersons Saina Nehwal and Geeta Phogat, among others.

The shuttler and the wrestler took to social media to laud the Hyderabad police after the four accused were shot dead in the early hours on Friday as they "tried to escape from the crime scene."

"Great work #hyderabadpolice.. we salute u," Nehwal wrote. "Haivano ka encounter (Encounter of monsters) we salute u," Phogat tweeted.

The congratulatory tweets for the police force come despite a battery of questions on the situation leading to the encounter remaining answered.

The men had been in police custody and were shot near the scene of last week's crimea around 6.30 am, said N Prakash Reddy, a deputy commissioner of police in Shamshabad, near Hyderabad.

The encounter, police said happened early morning when the four tried to run and were shot. No details were immediately available about how many police had escorted the four accused and whether they were handcuffed or roped together as is usually the case.

Earlier a local police official had put the time of the deaths at around 3:30 a.m. There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy. Frenzied section of people also reached the "encounter" site and congratulated the police and raised slogans cheering them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com