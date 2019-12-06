Hyderabad Encounter: Saina Nehwal, Geeta Phogat 'Salute' Police Despite Gaps in Shootout Story

The encounter killing of the four men on Friday who were suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad has drawn applause from sportspersons Saina Nehwal and Geeta Phogat, among others.

The shuttler and the wrestler took to social media to laud the Hyderabad police after the four accused were shot dead in the early hours on Friday as they "tried to escape from the crime scene."

"Great work #hyderabadpolice.. we salute u," Nehwal wrote. "Haivano ka encounter (Encounter of monsters) we salute u," Phogat tweeted.

Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u ?? — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 6, 2019

?????? ?? ???????? we salute u ?? #hyderabadpolice — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 6, 2019

The congratulatory tweets for the police force come despite a battery of questions on the situation leading to the encounter remaining answered.

The men had been in police custody and were shot near the scene of last week's crimea around 6.30 am, said N Prakash Reddy, a deputy commissioner of police in Shamshabad, near Hyderabad.

The encounter, police said happened early morning when the four tried to run and were shot. No details were immediately available about how many police had escorted the four accused and whether they were handcuffed or roped together as is usually the case.

Earlier a local police official had put the time of the deaths at around 3:30 a.m. There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy. Frenzied section of people also reached the "encounter" site and congratulated the police and raised slogans cheering them.

