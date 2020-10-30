Hyderabad FC Announce 3-yr Tie-up with Spain's Marbella FC

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced a strategic three-year tie-up with Spanish club Marbella FC. The Andalusia-based club currently competes in the Segunda Division B, the third tier of Spanish football.

"Marbella FC has one of the top infrastructure facilities in not just Spain, but entire Europe. This strategic tie-up allows us to explore a lot of opportunities which will help Hyderabad FC on the technical side of the game. For starters, the top young players in our first and reserve team will head to Marbella for an extended training period, once travel opens up," said Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni.

The club said in a statement that apart from gaining their sporting and technical assistance, Hyderabad FC will have access to Marbella FC's global network to scout players. Options also exist to loan players, as well as sign and invest in players strategically as part of the tie-up.

Hyderabad FC also said that they would avail the facilities and infrastructure of Marbella FC for conducting pre-season for HFC's first team players, along with utilising their medical personnel and facilities.

"The facilities and infrastructure will offer a great level of exposure for our players and the idea is to provide medium to long term training experience and not just a short camp," added Tripuraneni.

"This alliance with Hyderabad FC is a source of pride for Marbella FC. It will allow us to be in contact with one of the most important clubs from an emerging football market. We are convinced that this alliance will bring great benefits for both clubs. We are already working with Hyderabad FC to start this new adventure together as soon as possible," said Marbella FC General Manager Hector Morales.