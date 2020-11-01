Hyderabad FC Launch New Kit Ahead of Indian Super League 2020-21 Season

Hyderabad FC, on Sunday, launched their new kit ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The ISL is set to begin in the Goa from November 20 with ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters taking on each other. From a diagonal black and yellow division on the jersey, Hyderabad FC have gone for a strip style this season.

In the brand new home jersey that Hyderabad launched, the club had gone for a black strip on the chest section of the jersey, at the end of the sleeves and at the collar. In the away jersey, it is the opposite with black prominently and yellow being in strips. The logo of the club features on the chest strip in the jerseys.

After launching the jersey in a 32-second video, Hyderabad also shared pictures of Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh and Liston Colaco posing in the new jersey.

View this post on Instagram 🔥 Introducing our new armour! #NayaJerseyNayaDum #HyderabadFC 💛🖤⚽️ A post shared by Hyderabad FC (@hydfcofficial) on Nov 1, 2020 at 12:42am PDT

Recently, Hyderabad FC announced a strategic three-year tie-up with Spanish club Marbella FC. The Andalusia-based club currently competes in the Segunda Division B, the third tier of Spanish football.

The club said in a statement that apart from gaining their sporting and technical assistance, Hyderabad FC will have access to Marbella FC's global network to scout players. Options also exist to loan players, as well as sign and invest in players strategically as part of the tie-up.

Hyderabad FC also said that they would avail the facilities and infrastructure of Marbella FC for conducting pre-season for HFC's first team players, along with utilising their medical personnel and facilities.

A couple of months ago, Hyderabad has also announced a tie-up with Bundesliga mainstay Borussia Dortmund for youth development and coaching exchange.