Hyderabad Flood Effect: Olympic Medallist Gagan Narang Incurs Loss in Crores after Guns, Rifles Drown

Heavy rains in Hyderabad has been wrecking havoc and Olympic medallist Gagan Narang has been effected by the disaster as well. Narang, who runs an academy at the Tirumalgiri area in Secunderabad, has had pistols and rifles meant for a new centre drowned in the flood water. A couple of months ago, Narang had bought the rifles from Germany for his academy 'Gun for Glory' at Gachibowli in Hyderabad, which is to be launched on November 1.

"The academy is in the cellar. The water flow was directly into it. I could not even open the shutter. I had hardly opened it and found all the material in the water." Gagan told News18.

He explained that he had incurred a loss of about Rs 1.30 crores with 50 pistols and 50 rifles drowned in water.

"The material was not used even once. I will let them dry and have to check how many will work. I did not expect this disaster and had not insured the material as well. I don't know what to do? My dream of making shooting champions is spoiled." the Olympic medalist said.

He said his team, which has worked hard for nine years for the academy, was deeply disappointed.

Gagan Narang won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics in 10 metres Air-rifle event.