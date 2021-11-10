I am Absolutely Fine, Says National Level Wrestler Nisha Dahiya After Reports of Her Death Emerged

Nisha Dahiya, the wrestler who had won a bronze medal in the 72kg weight class at the U23 World Wrestling Championship 2021 in Belgrade issued a clarification video on Wednesday evening after it was reported that she along with her brother was shot dead in Sonepat, Haryana.

She uploaded a video on her Instagram profile, where she introduced herself and said she has come to Gonda to play senior nationals and the news of her being shot is fake. “I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It’s a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," said Nisha Dahiya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nisha Dahiya (@nisha_dahiya_07)

Rio Olympics bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik too confirmed that the news of Nisha’s death was indeed fake. She took to twitter to upload a picture with Nisha Dahiya.

The girl who died was a newcomer hailing from Halalpur village in Sonepat. She is also Nisha Dahiya but not the one who went to the U-23 World championship," coach Randhir Malik, who travelled with the Indian women’s team to Belgrade, told PTI.

“That Nisha is safe. It’s fake news that she has died," he added.

However, a wrestler named Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants at an academy in Sonipat, Haryana on Wednesday, and initially several reports, including that of News18.com mistook her for under-23 world championship bronze-medallist of the same name.

The killed siblings’ mother also sustained injuries as assailants opened fire at them and has been admitted at the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak, the police said.

Sonipat Assistant Superintendent of Police Mayank Gupta confirmed the death of Dahiya and her brother Suraj. The incident took place at the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonipat’s Halalpur.

In Sonepat, the police suspect that a coach of the academy could be behind the gruesome incident. The police said five to six rounds of bullets were fired and added that an investigation was underway. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.