'I Am Fine' Says Bajrang Punia After Injuring Knee; Extent of Damage to Be Assessed After 48 Hours

Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday assured that he has not suffered a major injury but the extent of damage done to his right knee will be known only by Monday since the inflammation takes at least 48 hours to subside.

Bajrang injured his right knee on Friday evening while competing in the semi-finals of the Russian tournament — Ali Aliyev, against Abulmazhid Kudiev, the Under-23 European silver medallist.

“I am fine. It (getting injured) happens in sport," Bajrang told.

After the incident, Bajrang’s coach Shako Bentinidis assured that there is not nothing to worry about.

It all started with a right leg attack that Bajrag launched on the Russian but Kudyev got hold of Bajrang’s right leg and pulled him. With Bajrang lying on his back on the mat, Kudyev went for a pin but the Indian, writhing in pain, had given up by then. The referee immediately stopped the bout and called the physio.

Bajrang was struggling to stand and was seen limping as he forfeited the bout. “He is fine and normal. He has been given pain-killing injection. It does not look serious, he should be okay," Bajrang’s Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis told .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here