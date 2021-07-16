'I Break My Ankle All the Time', WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Takes a Dig at Conor McGregor

Irish Mixed Martial Arts professional Conor McGrergor is all over the news this week after a picture of him twisting his ankle in the middle of the match went viral. However, for WWE wrestler Kurt Angle, the incident was no big deal. Taking a swipe at McGregor, the Olympic gold medalist posted a tweet on Tuesday where he wrote, “So Conor McGregor broke his freaking ankle this past weekend. Big deal. I break my ankle all of the time.” The 52-year-old further wrote, “I broke my ankle this morning and I’m jumping around right now. I even won a gold medal with a broken freaking neck too.”

So…. @TheNotoriousMMA broke his freakin’ ankle this past weekend. Big deal. I break my ankle all of the time. I broke my ankle this morning and I’m jumping around right now!! I even won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck too. 😃— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 13, 2021

It may seem like Angle is exaggerating, but the American athlete did suffer major injuries including four pulled neck muscles during his run to a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in 1996. Fans of the wrestler were quick to react and even back up his claim as one user mentioned in the comments, “Oh it’s true.”

It’s damn true !— TJRODZ. (@tjrodz617) July 14, 2021

However, one fan found the comparison quite unnecessary and wrote, “His tibia literally snapped. It’s very different from breaking your ankle. His leg literally snapped like Anderson Silva.” The comment further mentioned, “He won’t be able to walk for weeks and needed to put metal rods to fix it. The injury that you got and he got are completely different. Don’t compare it.”

His tibia literally snapped. It’s very different from breaking your ankle. His leg literally snapped like anderson silva. He won’t be able to walk for weeks and needed to put metal rods to fix it. The injury that you got and he got are completely different. Don’t compare it.— Seanshelb (@seanshelb) July 14, 2021

McGregor lost the match against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Wednesday following his injury. On Thursday, the 33-year-old shared an update of his ankle recovery on his social media handles. The MMA professional was seen training once again in one of the pictures where his ankle was wrapped in a white bandage. Captioning the tweet McGregor wrote, “All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world. My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts. I’m gonna title it ‘Mad Mac’s: Fury Road.’”

All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world.My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts.I’m gonna title it “Mad Mac’s: Fury Road” pic.twitter.com/nNNShC8mfo— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

Get well soon, McGregor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here