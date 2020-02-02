I Came From Nothing: Novak Djokovic Says Tough Childhood Made Him a Fighter

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Sports
2-min read

I Came From Nothing: Novak Djokovic Says Tough Childhood Made Him a Fighter

Novak Djokovic won his record 8th Australian Open title, beating Dominic Thiem in the final.

AFP

Updated:February 2, 2020, 9:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I Came From Nothing: Novak Djokovic Says Tough Childhood Made Him a Fighter
Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Melbourne: All-conquering Novak Djokovic Sunday said a turbulent childhood where he had to queue for milk and bread in war-torn Serbia made him hungry for success, after he fought back from the brink to win his eighth Australian Open.

The 32-year-old needed to dig deep to rally from two sets to one down for the first time in a Grand Slam final and battle past fifth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

His eighth victory in eight finals at Melbourne Park handed him a 17th Major to move within three of Roger Federer's all-time 20.

Asked how he managed to keep winning in pressure situations, Djokovic said it stemmed from his early life.

"My upbringing was in Serbia during several wars during the '90s, difficult time, embargo in our country where we had to wait in line for bread, milk, water, some basic things in life," he said.

"These kind of things make you stronger and hungrier for success I think in whatever you choose to do.

"That probably has been my foundation, the very fact that I came from literally nothing and difficult life circumstances together with my family and with my people.

"Going back to that, reminding myself where I came from always inspires me, motivates me to push even harder.

"That's probably one of the reasons why I managed to find that extra gear or necessary mental strength to overcome challenges when they present themselves."

The match against Thiem was one of those occasions.

I WAS A BIT SHOCKED

He looked in trouble after losing the second and third sets, with his energy levels down and a trainer telling him he was dehydrated.

"I definitely did not feel good. I didn't know what the next moment brings. I was trying to keep myself alive mentally as well, and emotionally," he said.

"I was a bit shocked that I did feel that way because everything was fine before the match. For the first two sets, everything was okay. But it's something that you have to accept that you're going through.

"Those kind of circumstances really kind of force me to let things go and to really try to be in the moment and fight my way back."

Victory ensured Djokovic will once again be world number one when the new rankings are released on Monday, displacing Nadal. Federer remains third with Thiem moving up a place to a career-high fourth.

It also moved him alongside Nadal (12 at the French Open) and Federer (eight at Wimbledon) as only the third man ever to win eight or more titles at the same Slam.

Djokovic said winning Major titles was the reason he kept playing tennis.

"Obviously at this stage of my career, Grand Slams are the ones I value the most. They are the ones I prioritise," he said.

"Before the season starts I try to set my form, shape for these events where I can be at my prime tennis, mental and physical abilities.

"Grand Slams are one of the main reasons why I am still competing and still playing full season."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram