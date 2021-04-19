'I Cannot Remain Silent': Ander Herrera Speaks Out Against European Super League

Former Manchester United man and current PSG midfielder Ander Herrera spoke out against the breakaway European Super League in a long message on social media. The announcement of the European Super League has took the football work by storm as associations are looking to discourage the rich European clubs from creating the breakaway league. Twelve of Europe’s biggest clubs on Monday said they planned to launch a breakaway Super League, despite the threat of an international ban for them and their players.

“AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs," said a statement by the group. The founding clubs will receive “a one-time payment of the order of 3.5 billion euros".

“Three additional clubs will be invited to join them before the start of the inaugural season which will start as soon as practicable," added the organisers.

As the matter picked up heat, Herrera took to Twitter to condemn the breakaway league and said he believes “in an improved Champions League, but not in the rich stealing what the people created."

“I fell in love with popular football, with the football of the fans, with the dream of seeing the team of my heart compete against the greatest. If this European Super League advances, those dreams are over, the illusions of the fans of the teams that are not giants of being able to win on the field competing in the best competitions will end. I love football and I cannot remain silent about this, I believe in an improved Champions League, but not in the rich stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet," he wrote.

UEFA said earlier Sunday that players from the 12 clubs faced international exile and described it as “a cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs".

However, the 12 insisted the new competition will benefit the game in general.

“By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid," said Joel Glazer, co-chairman of Manchester United and vice-chairman of the Super League.

According to the promoters, the Super League would operate in the form of a regular season between 20 clubs. The 15 founders will automatically qualify each year and the other five will be drawn from invitations “through a system based on their performance from the previous season".

At the end of this first phase starting in August, end of season play-offs would be organised until May to award the trophy. Games will be staged in midweek.

