'I Collapsed': Roger Federer Reveals he Broke Down in Tears after Loss to Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Final
Roger Federer lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final, the longest in the tournament's singles history.
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Roger Federer's 2019 Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic will go in history as one of the most hotly contested in the history of tennis.
The grass at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has seen history, a lot of it, and has even shared a few. But in July 2019, 'history' at The Championships fell short at one man's grit and determination.
Federer and Djokovic played the longest final in Wimbledon singles history, but Djokovic won.
Djokovic defeated Federer 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3) in four hours and 57 minutes of tennis of the highest order.
Two months have passed since the defeat and Federer has had time to reflect.
Federer was asked by Gazzetta dello Sport, when was the last time he cried, "The last time I cried? Two months ago at Wimbledon.
"In the field and also at the awards ceremony I held back the tears that were there on the border.
"Then as soon as I got down to the locker room, on the first comment 'what bad luck, you were close…'
"I collapsed and a few tears escaped."
Federer missed out on his record ninth Wimbledon title that would have also made him the oldest Grand Slam champion of the Open Era.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your New Apple iPhone 11 Could Cost As Little as Rs 51,700 With Amazon Preorder Offers
- Viral Video Shows Reporter Saying She Tried to Contact the 'Dead' for Comment
- Taylor Swift Weighs in on Game of Thrones Finale and Daenerys Targaryen's Fate
- Hours After Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Telangana Farmhouse, Police Hint at Case of Suicide
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says Sex with Girlfriend is Better Than his Best Ever Goal