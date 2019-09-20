Take the pledge to vote

'I Collapsed': Roger Federer Reveals he Broke Down in Tears after Loss to Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Final

Roger Federer lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final, the longest in the tournament's singles history.

September 20, 2019
Roger Federer Reveals he Broke Down in Tears after Loss to Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Final
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Roger Federer's 2019 Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic will go in history as one of the most hotly contested in the history of tennis.

The grass at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has seen history, a lot of it, and has even shared a few. But in July 2019, 'history' at The Championships fell short at one man's grit and determination.

Federer and Djokovic played the longest final in Wimbledon singles history, but Djokovic won.

Djokovic defeated Federer 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3) in four hours and 57 minutes of tennis of the highest order.

Two months have passed since the defeat and Federer has had time to reflect.

Federer was asked by Gazzetta dello Sport, when was the last time he cried, "The last time I cried? Two months ago at Wimbledon.

"In the field and also at the awards ceremony I held back the tears that were there on the border.

"Then as soon as I got down to the locker room, on the first comment 'what bad luck, you were close…'

"I collapsed and a few tears escaped."

Federer missed out on his record ninth Wimbledon title that would have also made him the oldest Grand Slam champion of the Open Era.

