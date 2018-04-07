English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Didn't Recognise My Team, Says Disappointed India Coach Marijne
India hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne said he found it hard to recognise the team he has been coaching while watching it squander lead and settle for a frustrating 2-2 draw against a lackadaisacal Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games.
India hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne (Getty Images)
Gold Coast: India hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne said he found it hard to recognise the team he has been coaching while watching it squander lead and settle for a frustrating 2-2 draw against a lackadaisacal Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games.
"Today, I didn't recognise the team I have been coaching for the last five months," a livid Marijne said after the pool B match which ended in a 2-2 draw.
India conceded a goal in the final seven seconds after leading 2-1 in the match, giving Pakistan more reason to celebrate despite the shared honours.
Asked if the Indians were too relaxed in the clash owing to Pakistan's poor recent form, Maijne said, "Sometimes if you have nerves then it can look you are too relaxed."
Breaking down India's mistakes, Marijne said the team faltered in doing the basics right.
"The structure wasn't good enough, the level was low. It could just be because we were playing Pakistan, or it can be because this is the first match of tournament. I can't change the result now, we are now looking forward to the next match (against Wales tomorrow)," he said.
The Dutchman said his wards ended up making Pakistan look good, a team that lacked any spirit in the first 30 minutes.
"Of course we are not happy but the players are even more disappointed than me. We need to figure out why did this happen, that's most important. I am absolutely not satisfied with the performance," he said.
"If you see this match, we have to improve the basics. We let Pakistan play well. I want to have a feedback from the team, what did they feel. The game plan was clear but still they lost their heads," he added.
However, Marijne rejected suggestions that India are more susceptible than others when it comes to conceding late goals.
"...it happens a lot with other teams too. Consistency is discipline and the discipline today was less than the previous matches. The quality is there but we have to show it over and over again, like Australia," he opined.
"We must not give excuses, we didn't play well. We are much better than this," he said.
Marijne has left on-field decision-making completely on players and asked whether he needs to be more involved given today's performance, he said, "If we choose a certain style we don't change after one bad match."
Also Watch
"Today, I didn't recognise the team I have been coaching for the last five months," a livid Marijne said after the pool B match which ended in a 2-2 draw.
India conceded a goal in the final seven seconds after leading 2-1 in the match, giving Pakistan more reason to celebrate despite the shared honours.
Asked if the Indians were too relaxed in the clash owing to Pakistan's poor recent form, Maijne said, "Sometimes if you have nerves then it can look you are too relaxed."
Breaking down India's mistakes, Marijne said the team faltered in doing the basics right.
"The structure wasn't good enough, the level was low. It could just be because we were playing Pakistan, or it can be because this is the first match of tournament. I can't change the result now, we are now looking forward to the next match (against Wales tomorrow)," he said.
The Dutchman said his wards ended up making Pakistan look good, a team that lacked any spirit in the first 30 minutes.
"Of course we are not happy but the players are even more disappointed than me. We need to figure out why did this happen, that's most important. I am absolutely not satisfied with the performance," he said.
"If you see this match, we have to improve the basics. We let Pakistan play well. I want to have a feedback from the team, what did they feel. The game plan was clear but still they lost their heads," he added.
However, Marijne rejected suggestions that India are more susceptible than others when it comes to conceding late goals.
"...it happens a lot with other teams too. Consistency is discipline and the discipline today was less than the previous matches. The quality is there but we have to show it over and over again, like Australia," he opined.
"We must not give excuses, we didn't play well. We are much better than this," he said.
Marijne has left on-field decision-making completely on players and asked whether he needs to be more involved given today's performance, he said, "If we choose a certain style we don't change after one bad match."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Australia
|16
|15
|17
|48
|2
|England
|14
|11
|4
|29
|3
|Canada
|5
|5
|6
|16
|4
|Scotland
|3
|5
|6
|14
|6
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|6
|7
|Wales
|2
|3
|0
|5
|8
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|4
|8
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Video Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- CWG 2018: India Concede in Dying Seconds as Pakistan Clinch Draw
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation