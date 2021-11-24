‘I Don’t Think I Am’: Ronda Rousey Unsure if Still Under WWE Contract

Since losing in the main event at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Ronda Rousey has not competed in a WWE ring. In many recent interviews, she spoke about her return to WWE but nothing has taken form so far. Prior to her pregnancy, she was also doing some in-ring training. On Sunday during a Facebook live stream, Rousey was asked if her contract with the company had expired. In response, she said she is unsure if her WWE contract remains active.

“I technically—I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a question for the lawyers,” she said. Doesn’t sound like Rousey will be seen in the WWE ring anytime soon. During the live event, she was also asked if she had been in touch with Triple H, a WWE executive in addition to his in-ring persona, about a wrestling return.

Rousey explained she has not spoken to him for a long time but continues to be in contact with Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s chief brand officer. Both Triple H and Stephanie were involved in signing Rousey.

“I actually keep in touch with Steph because she’s sweet and we send each other baby pictures. I haven’t talked to Triple H since before he had his - he had like a heart surgery or something. Hope he’s doing all right,” she said.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion made her official debut at the Royal Rumble in 2018 after multiple one-off WWE appearances in the years before. At WrestleMania 34, in her first formal match, Ronda Rousey teamed with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and McMahon.

Since she took a hiatus from the company, Rousey expanded her YouTube channel. In September, she welcomed her first daughter, La’akea Browne with husband Travis Browne. Rousey also starred in the FOX series 9-1-1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.