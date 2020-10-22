'I Find Virat Kohli Style of Playing Very Pure': Ritu Phogat Finds Virat Kohli Inspiring

India's One Championship star Ritu Phogat has revealed that she is a big fan of Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli and the cricketer inspires her a lot. Phogat also said that since she loves Kohli, she also supports Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli is currently in UAE captaining RCB in the IPL. Star actor and Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant, is also with her husband in the tournament's bio-secure bubble right now.

"When it comes to cricket and IPL, I am a really big Virat Kohli fan. Whenever I get time off from training, I watch his team RCB’s matches and fully support them. I find Virat Kohli style of playing very smooth & pure, and I like that a lot. He never gives up and always gives his 100 per cent on the field, I find that very inspiring.

"I am inspired and feel motivated by Virat Kohli’s training videos on social media. I support and cheer for Virat Kohli’s team RCB and I hope you all will give me your support and cheer for me this Friday," Phogat, who has an upcoming match in the Atomweight category this Friday, said exclusively on a special Fan Week segment on Star Sports’ show Cricket Live.

Phogat aims to win the belt at ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX against Nou Srey Pov when she takes on the Cambodian MMA sensation on October 30 in Singapore.