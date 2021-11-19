I Got 100,000 USD of My Own Money I'll Put Up That Jake Paul Can't Beat Me in Sparring: Claressa Shields

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, Claressa Shields has issued a $100,000 worth challenge to Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul for a six-round sparring session. Shields and Paul have been involved in a long-going social media feud with each other. The conflict between the pair started after Shields, who is the only boxer in the history of the game (male or female) to win all four major world titles (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO) in boxing in two weight class categories simultaneously, insisted that she will ’embarrass’ Paul by knocking him out with one hand.

However, now it seems, Shields is ready to settle down her dispute with Paul for once and all in a high stake sparring session. She has also urged Paul’s assistant trainer J’Leon Love to set up a fight between the two. Shields put down her request for a high octane fight on Twitter.

‘I got 100,000$ of my own money I’ll put up that Jake Paul can’t beat me in sparring! That’s on me,” she tweeted.

In her tweet, she also highlighted that she is set to fight on December 11 while Paul is set to enter the ring on December 18 and after that the two can set up a date. She also suggested that the two can have a six-round sparring session and the winner could be “best 4 out of 6 rounds” before teasing that Paul will not last all six rounds with her.

I got 100,000$ of my own money I’ll put up that Jake Paul can’t beat me in sparring! That’s on me! Let alone a fight! @JLeonLove tell ya mans I said what’s up! I fight December 11th, he fight the 18th after that we can sparr 6 rounds! Best 4 out of 6 rounds! If it last all 6 😈— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 18, 2021

Last month in an interview with Sky Sports, she also slammed the boxing fans for presuming that a man like Paul, who has not even been to Olympics can defeat her just because of his gender.

She had even said that there are several women boxers, who could “[out-box] men”, especially someone like Jake Paul, who is not even a professional fighter in her opinion.

