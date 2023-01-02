'I Gotta Go': NFL Pundit Robert Griffin III Exits Live Interview As Wife Goes Into Labour

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III made a quick exit from a live TV interview as his wife went into labour. He was covering the match between Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs live on ESPN. Griffin and his fellow ESPN colleagues were assessing the game when he got a phone call. To the shock of his fellow pundits, he picked up the phone while being live on TV. Griffin was then heard saying: “I gotta go. My wife is going into labour! I’ll see you guys later!”

ALSO READ| Nikola Jokic Triple Double Leads Denver Over Boston in NBA Showdown

The moment came during the third quarter of the semi-final match. The former NFL star was off in a dash, swiftly removing his microphone equipment before making a dash for the exit. His departure was filmed live as a TV camera followed him.

Robert Griffin shared a tweet about the incident with the caption, “WIFE IS IN LABOUR!!!!!!!"

WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kep0Ek51vU— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

He later gave us another update about the incident, mentioning that he took a Southwest flight to go home. It was followed by a sweet line stating,

“Hold on baby, Daddy’s coming!"

UPDATE!!! Made a SOUTHWEST FLIGHT to get home. HOLD ON BABY, DADDYs COMING! https://t.co/wSBKrUMf44— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

Grete Griffin also shared a post on Instagram after the incident with a picture of both of them, sharing a part of how she loved the gesture and did not expect him to get on the line

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grete Griffin (@gretegiii)

“I gave him a call in the middle of him being on live TV fully expecting to not get a hold of him but I guess when your wife is 9 months pregnant and calls you you answer the phone no matter what you’re doing huh? All I had to say was the word “labour” and this man STOPPED CALLING A BOWL GAME and took off sprinting to the car to get to the airport and get on a 4-hour flight to make it home”

Robert Griffin and Grette Griffin have been married since 2018. They share two daughters Gloria and Gameya. Robert is also the father to a daughter named Reese from his previous marriage with Rebecca Liddicoat.

Robert made his debut with the Washington Redskins. He completed 19 passes and two touchdowns in his first match. That performance won him the Offensive Player of the Week award. Despite being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the year in 2012, injuries and resulting inconsistencies derailed his career to some extent.

Read all the Latest Sports News here