'I Had the Best Seat in the House': Sania Mirza Recalls Playing Alongside Roger Federer

New Delhi: Sania Mirza let her admiration of Roger Federer known to the world once again as she engaged in a coversation with Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri.

Chhetri, who is hosting a show 'Eleven on Ten', had Mirza as his guest and the tennis star recalled the time when she played mixed doubles with 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer.

Mirza and Federer teamed up for International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in New Delhi back in 2014.

"I have had the privilege of playing with Roger Federer. He is a freak, a genius. I had the best seat in the house that day," Mirza said in her Instagram live with Chhetri.

Mirza also shared she had flown to Los Angeles for a tournament before the Covid-19 lockdown began all over the world and she came back to Hyderabad and her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik just in time. She said in her house currently, she, Izhaan, her parents and a nanny were quarantined.

"To not be able to play with him (Izhaan) and touch him was very hard," Mirza said of the period when she self-quarantined after coming back from LA.

When Chhetri asked her about whether her confidence on court makes her difficult to coach, Mirza said she was stubborn and her strong self-belief may get negative sometimes.

"I get my confidence and self-belief from my parents because they always taught me to believe that I'm the best and that was the way only way to be the best.

"But that can be a bit of a negative at times because it takes a lot of convincing to get me to do something," she said.



Chhetri revealed that Mirza still trains like a singles player.

"Physically, doubles is easier because you're covering only half the court and there are different sets of skills for both. For most part of my career, I played both singles and doubles and I was used to training in a certain manner and I could not just change it. It just didn't satisfy me if I wouldn't go to best absolutely tired.

"Also my body allowed me to do that and I have to say, my training has changed a little bit after the baby," Mirza shared.