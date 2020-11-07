I Have Learned from Manpreet, Chinglensana During National Camps: Jaskaran Singh

Midfielder Jaskaran Singh, who has played six matches for the Indian hockey team, says he has learned a lot from experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam during the national camps. The 26-year-old has been constantly speaking to his seniors to get better at his game.

"I am still finding my feet at the international level. "However, it's been terrific to be practicing alongside Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam. I have learned a lot from them, not just about hockey techniques, but about aspects off the field as well," Jaskaran said.

"I keep speaking to my seniors constantly to attain knowledge about the game and to get better as a player. Manpreet and Chinglensana have played over 200 matches each for India and they have a lot to share from their experiences." Jaskaran added that he would like to have more exposure in the international circuit once the Indian team starts competing again. "I am definitely looking to have more exposure in the international circuit. I want to have small targets at the moment and not think about too many big goals. The more I play at the highest level, the better I will get. "It's about believing in my abilities and I will be fully confident of my abilities once I perform well against the top teams on a regular basis," said Jaskaran.

When asked how he dealt with the lockdown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the mid-fielder said that he found a way to stay positive and focussed a lot on maintaining his fitness. "The lockdown phase was tough for everyone, but we found a way to stay positive via our fitness drills. I put all my energy into maintaining my fitness.

"Hockey India's support has helped us tremendously during this difficult time. We didn't have to worry about anything as everything was taken care of by Hockey India and SAI. "We are very thrilled about being back on the pitch for sports activities. Right now, we are just looking to give our best and improve as athletes everyday," Jaskaran said.

