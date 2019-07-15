Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

I Have No Security Concerns About Touring Pakistan for Davis Cup: Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna said he has always received 'great hospitaly from Pakistan' and he was looking forward to the Davis Cup tie there.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I Have No Security Concerns About Touring Pakistan for Davis Cup: Rohan Bopanna
File photo of Rohan Bopanna. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna on Monday said he has no security concerns about playing Davis Cup in Pakistan, where he has always enjoyed "great hospitality."

No Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan since March 1964 and Bopanna will be in the Indian team which will compete in Islamabad in September for the Asia/Oceania Group I tie.

Bopanna and Divij Sharan, country's best two doubles players on rankings, will be natural choice for the doubles rubber.

"I am looking forward to the Davis Cup tie in Pakistan. I have spoken to Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, he is a very good friend of mine and he said it will be fine and I have been there a few times, I always found great hospitality from Pakistan. So I have no concerns about it," Bopanna said on the sidelines of a Sports Conclave organised by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The 39-year-old from Bengaluru had finished a runner-up at the US Open with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi in 2010.

On Sunday night, Serbian Novak Djokovic edged out Swiss great Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) in the first Wimbledon men's singles match decided by a final-set tiebreaker for his fifth crown.

Asked if Federer's age is affecting his movement, Bopanna said, "I don't think there was any loser in yesterday's final. He was literally one point away from winning his 21st Grand slam. He is 37 and he was still covering the court, the best way possible, so I don't think he lagged because of his age."

India has never won a singles Grand Slam title and Bopanna said the country is still a long way from achieving the feat.

"We never had a singles winner in Grand Slam. We need right kind of facilities and support from the Federation and Corporates. That makes a difference. It is an individual sport and having more tournaments in India will help Indians perform better."

"If we look at the last 15 years, we will see only four players have won Grand Slams. So it is still a long way to go for an Indian to win a singles Major," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram