I-League 2020-21: A Clinical Real Kashmir Provide David Robertson Side a 6-0 Win Over Indian Arrows

After drawing two games back-to-back, Real Kashmir FC also known as the Snow Leopards showed their swiftness on the ground and trounced Indian Arrows by a mammoth 6-0 win.

With this win, Real Kashmir climb into second place in the I-League.

Giving fans hope for a further long run of the club, Haroon Amiri, Lukam Adefemi and Dipanda Dicka dominated over the whole match.

Initially, Dipanda Dicka's 42nd-minute header took Real Kashmir into the leading position by a solitary goal to nil against the Indian Arrows, at half-time.

Just after the first half, Lukam Adefemi (51) bullet header left the opposition goalkeeper bewildered as the Snow Leopards take a comfortable position in the match.

In-between (61), Sena Ralte's managed an astonishing cross from a free-kick, which was headed home by defender Haroon Amiri to hand Real Kashmir a three-goal advantage.

During 74th minute, the forward, Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka made no mistake and tapped home from close range to score his second, and Real Kashmir's fourth goal of the match.

In the final minutes, Danish Farooq during 86th minute and Chesterpoul Lyngdoh 80th struck to crush Indian Arrows totally.

It was a clinical performance by Real Kashmir in the second half, that saw the Snow Leopards score five goals in the second half of the game, led the David Robertson coached side to a 6-0 win over the Indian Arrows.

“Today the boys have put up a wonderful show. It was snow leopards at its best and I am sure from here on, they will continue to rise. This is a great result for us and it reflects the amount of hard work the boys have done on the training ground. I am very happy with the outcome of today’s results and have no second thoughts that the boys and their coach will keep up this form for the rest of the tournament” said Sandeep Chattoo, Owner, Real Kashmir FC.

Real Kashmir Fc will play the next match on 8th February 2021 against the league leaders Churchill Brothers.