I-League 2020-21: Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFC vs GKFC Telecast, Team News

Buoyed by a win in their previous match, a confident Gokulam Kerala FC would look to build momentum when they face Aizawl FC in an I-League 2020-21 fixture on Wednesday, January 20 at the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata.

Gokulam Kerela FC, after facing 1-2 loss in their season opener match against Chennai City FC, rallied from a two-goal deficit in the following match to beat Punjab FC 4-3. The Kerala side currently sit sixth in the overall standings with three points to their name. They have played two matches so far having won one and lost one.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC too suffered a narrow 0-1 loss against RoundGlass Punjab FC in their first match of the I-League 2020-21 campaign. They are currently sitting in tenth place and haven’t earned a point yet.

The I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will kick off at 2:00 pm IST.

I-League 2020-21, Aizawl FC probable starting line-up vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Zothanmawia(GK), L. Rammawia, P. Laldinpuia, R. Kasagga, V. Chhakchhuak, J. Vanlalalhruaia, A. Jaryan, H. Lalmuankima, B. Vanlalremdika, Lalmuanzova, P. Emeka

I-League 2020-21, Gokulam Kerala FC probable starting line-up vs Aizawl FC: U. Ck(GK), M. Awal, D. Devrani, A. Saji, N. H. Singh, Lalromawia, S. Muhammed, S. Mukhammad, Mayakkannan, P. Adjah, D. Antwi