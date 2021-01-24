I-League 2020-21, Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows Telecast, Team News

Sixth-placed Aizawl FC got their first win in the I-League when they beat Gokulam Kerala FC (2-0). Aizawl FC would want to extend their winning run when they meet bottom-placed Indian Arrows in an I-league 2020-21 fixture at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal on Sunday (January 24). The I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows match will kick off at 4pm IST.

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, newly-appointed head coach of the Mizoram-based club Yan Law said that they’re looking at keeping the momentum going. Law said that a win on January 24 would mean that they would “go second on the table”. Talking about consistency, he said that the format of the tournament “favours consistency” and in such a scenario, back-to-back wins assume a lot of importance. A clinical performance against Kerala FC saw Aizawl FC grab their first points this season.

Zothanmawia, their goalkeeper, said that they were happy the way this season has started for them, and from here they are only looking at improving. He added that they were keen to continue their winning run and bag three points against Indian Arrows.

Indian Arrows, meanwhile, lost their last match to NEROCA (0-4). Now, they are at the bottom of the I-League table without any points. The team, coached by Venkatesh Shanmugam, are looking at opening their points tally. Talking about Aizawl FC, Shanmugam said they were a good team and that it would be a physically challenging game for Indian Arrows.

Evan Thapa, one of their defenders, said that they had worked very hard and it was only a matter of time before they started playing well as a team.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows match kick-off?

The I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows match will kick off at 4 pm IST on January 24 (Sunday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows match be played?

The match will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows match?

You can watch the live telecasts of all I-League 2020-21 matches on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, Indian Arrows FC squad: Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Dipu Halder, Sajad Hussain Parray, Sumer Sehgal, Leewan Castanha, Evan Thapa, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Vibin Mohanan, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu, Parthib Sunder Gogoi, Gurkirat Singh, Irengbam Santosh Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Vellington Fernandes, Shreyas Ketkar, Brijesh Giri, Godwin Johnson, Chris Anthoy White, Kanwar Rudraansh Singh, Ahaan Prakash, P Lalrampana, Praful Kumar Y V, Abdul Hannan, Pragyan Medhi, Vishva Vijay Shinde, Gurpanthjeet Singh, Tankadhar Bag, C Lalchhanhima

I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC squad: Zothanmawia, Lalremruata Hauhnar, Lalmuansanga, Juuko Richard Kassaga, PC Laldinpuia, K Lalmalsawma, Lalthakima, Lalchungnunga, Lalfelkima, C Lalrosanga, Lalmawizuala, Vanlalzuidika, Alfred Jaryan, K Lalhmangaihkima, Peter Lalduhawma, Ramhlunchhunga, B Rohmingthanga, Lalengmawia, R Malsawmtluanga, Joseph Vanlalhruaia, David Laltlansanga, H Lalmuankima, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Princewill Emeka Olariche, F Lalremsanga, Lalrammawia, David Lalhlansanga, MC Malsawmzuala, Lalliansanga