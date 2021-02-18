I-League 2020-21, Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC LiveStreaming: When and Where to Watch AFC vs MSC Telecast, Team News

Mohammedan SC are currently ranked fourth in the I-League standings and have an opportunity to move up the points table with a win. They have won two matches, drawn four and succumbed to their first defeat of the season in their last outing against Indian Arrows. Mohammedan SC currently are four points adrift of league leaders RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Aizwal FC, on the other hand, had a mixed season so far to sit at the eighth position. They have won and lost two games, drawn three with nine points to their name from seven fixtures. However, they come into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sudeva Delhi FC in their last match.

It will be an exciting encounter and fans from all over India can know the details on how to watch the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC match live streaming online and the I-League TV broadcast.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC match start?

The I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC match will be played on February 18 (Thursday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC match be played?

The I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC match?

The I-League 2020-21 games will be telecasted live on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC match?

The live streaming will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC squad: Zothanmawia, Lalremruata Hauhnar, Lalmuansanga, Juuko Richard Kassaga, PC Laldinpuia, K Lalmalsawma, Lalthakima, Lalchungnunga, Lalfelkima, C Lalrosanga, Lalmawizuala, Vanlalzuidika, Alfred Jaryan, K Lalhmangaihkima, Peter Lalduhawma, Ramhlunchhunga, B Rohmingthanga, Lalengmawia, R Malsawmtluanga, Joseph Vanlalhruaia, David Laltlansanga, H Lalmuankima, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Princewill Emeka Olariche, F Lalremsanga, Lalrammawia, David Lalhlansanga, MC Malsawmzuala, Lalliansanga

I-League 2020-21, Mohammedan SC: Asheer Akhtar, Manoj Mohammad, Kingsley Obumneme Eze, Gurtej Singh, Jamal Bhuyan, Fatau Mohammed,Safiul Rahaman, Faisal Ali, Singam Subash Singh, Md Rafique Ali Sardar, Arijit Bagui, Shilton Dsilva, Raphael Odoyin Onwrebe, Sattyam Sharma, Nikhil Kadam, Hira Mondal, Priyant Kumar Singh, Gani Ahmmed Nigam, Sanjib Ghosh, Sujit Sadhu, Tirthankar Sarkar, Firoj Ali, Gourav Mukhi, Md Jafar Mondal, Avinabo Bag, Arijeet Singh, Suraj Rawat, Shubham Roy, SK Faiaz