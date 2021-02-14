I-League 2020-21, Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch AFC vs SDFC Online and TV

I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC Live Streaming Online: In a I-League mid-table clash, Aizawl FC take on Sudeva Delhi FC on February 14 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani from 7:00 PM IST onwards. Sudeva Delhi FC sit one rank above Aizawl FC despite both teams having the same number of points, which is 8. Coincidently, both teams have won two matches, drawn two matches and have lost two matches. However, in this upcoming fixture, three crucial points is up for grabs. A win for either side will see them in the top four spot. Recently, Aizawl FC were stunned by TRAU 0-1, whereas Sudeva Delhi FC come up from an impressive victory over Chennai City FC, hammering them 4-0. Sudeva Delhi have chance to make their debut campaign a memomarble one as win against Aizawl FC can help them secure a spot in the top four.

The clash between Aizawl FC and Sudeva Delhi FC is expected to be an exhilarating one as a win can see either of the side move up the table, especially with only four rounds left in the first stage of the I-League. Fans can know the details on how to watch the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC football match live streaming online and live telecast on TV.

Where is the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC football match being played?

The I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC football match is being played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

When is the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC football match being played?

The I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC football match being played on February 14, 2021, from 7:00 PM IST onwards.

Where can I watch the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC football match streaming online?

The I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC football match will be streamed online live on the Facebook page of 1Sports. You will have to visit the Facebook page of 1Sports in order to watch the Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match online.

Where can I watch the I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC football match on TV?

The I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC football match will be telecasted on 1Sports Channel on TV.

What are the squads for I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC football match?

Here are the squads for I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC football match which is as follows:

Aizawl FC: Princewill Emeka Olariche, Lalliansanga, MC Malsawmzuala, Lalmuankima H, F Lalremsanga, Lalrammawia, Rohmingthanga Bawlte, David Lalhlasanga, Lalmuanzova, Brandon Vanlaremdika, Zothanmawia, Lalmuansanga, Lalremruata, David Laltlansanga, K. Lalhmangaihkima, K. Lalhmangaihkima, Alfred Kemah Jaryan, Lalengmawia, Joseph Vanlalhruaia, Peter Lalduhawma, R Malsawmtluanga, C.Lalrosanga, Lal Chungnunga, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Juuko Richard Kassaga, PC Laldinpuia, Lalmawizuala, K. Lalmalsawma, Lalthakima Ralte, Lalfelkima.

Sudeva Delhi FC: Phairembam Rostam Singh, Kean Lewis, Manvir Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Shubho Paul, Sachin Jha, Ashish Sibi, Rakshit Dagar, Lovepreet Singh, Sinram Maichael Singh, Vanlalzahawma, William Pauliankhum, Ishan Rozario, Mohit Mittal, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ansh Gupta, Tondomba Singh Naorem, Pintu Mahata, Ngangbam Naocha Singh, Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Gurismat Singh Gill, Abhishek Ambekar, Augustin Fernandes, Kamal Choudhary, Akashdeep Singh, Mohit Singh.