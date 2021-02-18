I-League 2020-21, Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CCFC vs CBFCGoa Telecast, Team News

In the last game of the day of the ongoing I-League 2020-21 tournament, Chennai City FC square off with Churchill Brothers FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Thursday, February 18.

Ninth placed Chennai City FC come into this clash after facing 0-2 defeat against Real Kashmir FC in their last match. They have garnered nine points from the course of seven matches with three wins and four losses so far. On the other hand, occupying the third spot in the I-League standings, high fliers Churchill Brothers FC Goa, shared points with Real Kashmir FC in a goalless draw in their last outing. The Goan club differs with just point from league toppers RoundGlass Punjab FC and remain undefeated with three wins and four draws after seven games.

The I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match will kick off at 7:00 pm.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match start?

The match will be played on February 18 (Thursday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match be played?

The match will be held at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match?

The I-League 2020-21 games will be broadcasted live on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match?

The live streaming can be viewed on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, Chennai City FC: Shaji Antony, Tarif Akhand, Vladimir Molerovic, Ahmed Shahib H A C, Vijay T, Demir Avdic, Umasankar M, Charles Anandraj Lourdusamy, Kabir Toufik, Monish G, Vijay Nagappan, Vineeth Kumar Velmurugan, Pravitto Raju, Harikrishna AU, Jockson Dhas A, Sriram B, Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Syed Suhail Pasha, Ameerudeen Haja Mohaideeen, Pradison mariyadasan, Prateek kumar Singh, Lijo francis, Shankar Sampingiraj, Jishnu Balakrishnan.E, Varun Mathur, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Rajesh S, Elvedin Skrijelj, Mohamed Iqbal Bin Hamid Hussain

I-League 2020-21, Churchill Brothers FC Goa: Shilton Paul, Hamza Kheir, Vanlal Duatsanga, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei, Vikas, Quan Gomes, Clencio Pinto, Kingslee Fernandes, Luka Majcen, Clayvin Julian Zuniga Bernardez, Vinil Poojary, Bazie Armand, Israil Gurung, Hafis Alakkaparamba Mohammed Ali, Shubert Joanus Pereira, Bryce Brian Miranda, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing, Lalengzama Vangchhia, Kamran Farooque, Wendell Savio Coelho, Keenan Almeida, Ginminthang Hangsing, Samuel Shadap, Joseph Clemente, Richard Costa, Fredsan Marshall, Jovel Martins, Nora Fernandes, Shibinraj Kunniyil