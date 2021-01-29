I-League 2020-21, Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CCFC vs IA Telecast, Team News

The two teams lying at the bottom of the table, Chennai City FC and Indian Arrows, will face each other in the I-League 2020-21 series on Friday. While Chennai have won just one match out of the three played this season so far and lost the other two, the Arrows have yet to win a game in the tournament as they have drawn once and lost on three occasions.

After making a brilliant start in the tournament against Gokulam Kerala, defeating them by 2-1 goals, Chennai seems to have lost track. They lost to Real Kashmir and TRAU in back to back matches. They will need to find a way to move on from those losses and return to form.

In contrast, the Arrows had a terrible start, losing the first three matches to Churchill Brothers, Sudeva Delhi and NEROCA. In their last game, they did manage to draw against Aizawl FC and they would certainly try to build on that.

The tournament is still young and a lot of ups and downs can be expected going ahead. Both teams would be desperate for a win here in order to climb a few places up in the table. The match will begin at 4 PM IST at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

When will the I-League 2020-21 match Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows start?

The Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows match will be played on January 29 (Friday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 match Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows be played?

The Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows match will be played at Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani.

The Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows match will begin at 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 match Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows?

All I-League 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on 1Sports TV channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 match Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows?

The live streaming of all matches of I-League 2020-21 is available on 1Sports Facebook page and FanCode.

Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows Probable Playing XIs

I-League 2020-21, Chennai City FC probable starting line-up vs Indian Arrows: Kabir Toufik (GK), Tarif Akhand, Pradison Mariyadasan, Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Shaji Antony, Vladimir Molerovic, Umasankar M, Vijay Nagappan, Charles Anandraj Lourdusamy, Demir Avdic, Monish Kumar Gajendran

I-League 2020-21, Indian Arrows probable starting line-up vs Chennai City FC: Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari (GK), Dipu Halder, Leewan Castanha, Sumer Sehgal, Evan Thapa, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Ricky John Shabong, Vibin Mohanan, Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu, Gurkirat Singh