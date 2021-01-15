I-League 2020-21: Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FC Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch CCFC vs RKFC Telecast, Team News

After winning their season opener against Gokulam Kerala in the I-League, former champions Chennai City FC will look to continue their winning form when they take on Real Kashmir FC at the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, on Friday, January 15.Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC had to settle for a 1-1 draw in their opening match of the season against Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU).

"We are expecting a strong battle, but we will try to grab the early goal and take the lead,"said Chennai City coach Satyasagara.Real Kashmir Head coach David Robertson mentioned, "We are creating more chances than the last season and we should be taking them."

The I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FC match will kick off at 2:00 pm.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FC match played?

The I-LEAGUE 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FCmatch will be played on January 15 (Friday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FC match be played?

The I-LEAGUE 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FCmatch will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the I-LEAGUE 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FC match begin?

TheI-LEAGUE 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FC match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FC match?

All the I-League 2020-21 fixtures will be broadcasted on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games can be viewed on 1Sports Facebook page.

I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC squad: Shaji Antony, Tarif Akhand, Vladimir Molerovic, Ahmed Shahib H A C, Vijay T, Demir Avdic, Umasankar M, Charles Anandraj Lourdusamy, Kabir Toufik, Monish G, Vijay Nagappan, Vineeth Kumar Velmurugan, Pravitto Raju, Harikrishna AU, Jockson Dhas A, Sriram B, Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Syed Suhail Pasha, Ameerudeen Haja Mohaideeen, Pradison mariyadasan, Prateek kumar Singh, Lijo francis, Shankar Sampingiraj, Jishnu Balakrishnan.E, Varun Mathur, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Rajesh S, Elvedin Skrijelj, Mohamed Iqbal Bin Hamid Hussain

I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC squad: Mithun Samanta, Arun Nagial, Mason Lee Robertson, Haroon Amiri, Bijay Chhetri, Pawan Kumar,Lukman Adefemi Abegunrin, Khalid Qayoom, Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka, Danish Farooq, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, Farhan Ganai, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Pratesh Chandrakant Shirodkar, Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi, Abhash Thapa, Adnan Ayoub, Lalrindika Ralte, Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, Ujawar Nabi Bhat, Shahid Nazir, Anuj Kumar, Shakir Ahmad Sheikh