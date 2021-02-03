I-League 2020-21, Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CCFC vs SDFC Telecast, Team News

In a mid-table clash of the I-League 2020-21, Chennai City FC (CCFC) will look to extend their one-point lead to four when they pit against Sudeva Delhi FC (SDFC) on Wednesday, February 3. The I-League CCFC vs SDFC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Chennai City FC find themselves five points adrift of leaders Churchill Brothers and a point adrift from second-placed Aizawl FC. They need another point to break into the top half of the table, with a match still in hand.

On the other hand, Sudeva Delhi FC will look to improve their standings in the tournament. The debutants have gained just five points from the same number of games. However, they too can break into the top half with a win today.

The I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match will kick off at 7:00 pm.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match start?

The match will be played on February 3 (Wednesday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match?

Football fans can enjoy the live telecast of all I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

