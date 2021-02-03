I-League 2020-21, Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CBFCGoa vs AFC Telecast, Team News

In a top of the table clash of the I-League 2020-21, toppers Churchill Brothers FC Goa will look to extend their four-point lead at the top when they lock horns against second-placed Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

Churchill Brothers remain unbeaten to top the I-League standings with 11 points after five games. The Goan unit come into the match with a 1-1 draw against TRAU FC in their last match. However, they are still sweating over the fitness of a few key players as they prepare to face Aizawl tonight.

On the other hand, Aizawl come into the match with a 2-1 win against NEROCA FC. The former champions will look to close the four-point gap as they start under new head coach Yan Law tonight. They will rely on their marquee foreign players to score and win this exciting fixture.

The I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Aizawl FC match will kick off at 7:00 pm.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Aizawl FC match start?

The match will be played on February 3 (Wednesday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Aizawl FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Aizawl FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Aizawl FC match is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Aizawl FC match?

Football fans can enjoy live telecast of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Aizawl FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, Churchill Brothers FC Goa squad: Shilton Paul, Hamza Kheir, Vanlal Duatsanga, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei, Vikas, Quan Gomes, Clencio Pinto, Kingslee Fernandes, Luka Majcen, Clayvin Julian Zuniga Bernardez, Vinil Poojary, Bazie Armand, Israil Gurung, Hafis Alakkaparamba Mohammed Ali, Shubert Joanus Pereira, Bryce Brian Miranda, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing, Lalengzama Vangchhia, Kamran Farooque, Wendell Savio Coelho, Keenan Almeida, Ginminthang Hangsing, Samuel Shadap, Joseph Clemente, Richard Costa, Fredsan Marshall, Jovel Martins, Nora Fernandes, Shibinraj Kunniyil

I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC squad: Zothanmawia, Lalremruata Hauhnar, Lalmuansanga, Juuko Richard Kassaga, PC Laldinpuia, K Lalmalsawma, Lalthakima, Lalchungnunga, Lalfelkima, C Lalrosanga, Lalmawizuala, Vanlalzuidika, Alfred Jaryan, K Lalhmangaihkima, Peter Lalduhawma, Ramhlunchhunga, B Rohmingthanga, Lalengmawia, R Malsawmtluanga, Joseph Vanlalhruaia, David Laltlansanga, H Lalmuankima, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Princewill Emeka Olariche, F Lalremsanga, Lalrammawia, David Lalhlansanga, MC Malsawmzuala, Lalliansanga