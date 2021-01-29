I-League 2020-21: Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch CBFCGoa vs TRAUFC Telecast, Team News

In a top of the table clash of the I-League 2020-21, Churchill Brothers will look to extend their four-point lead at the top when theysquare off against second-placed TRAU FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

With TRAU FC and Mohammedan SC hot on Churchill’s heels, The Goan club will look to extend their winning streak and maintain a healthy lead at the top with a win in tonight’s fixture. Meanwhile, TRAU FC have moved themselves to the second spot after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Chennai City FC in their last match. The Manipur-based club too will aim for a win as it would bring them a point adrift of league toppers Churchill Brothers.

The I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC match will kick off at 7:00 pm.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC match start?

The match will be played on January 29 (Friday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC match is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC match?

Football fans can enjoy live telecast of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, Churchill Brothers: Lovepreet Singh, Augustin Melwyn Fernandes, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Ngaraipam Kasomwung, Pintu Mahata, Kean Lewis, Manvir Singh, Ajay Singh, Vanlalzahawma, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Akashdeep Singh, Kamal Choudhary, William Pauliankhum, Mohit Mittal, Sinam Maichael Singh, Sairuatkima, Prashant Narayan Choudhary, Ngangbam Naocha Singh, Phairembam Rostam Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Swapnil Raj Dhaka, Tondomba Singh Naorem, Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sachin Jha, Ashish Sibi, Lalramhmunmawia, Rakshit Dagar, Ansh Gupta, Ishan Rozario

I-League 2020-21, TRAU FC squad: Bhaskar Roy, Kiran Chemjong, Prosenjit Chakraborty, Teah Dennis, Danilo Quipapá, Anwar Ali, Yumnam Raju, Thoiba Singh, Devansh Dabas, Imanuel Hs Lalthazuala, Samuel Shadap, Munmun Lugun, Calvin Lobo, Alwyn George, Souvik Das, Sanju Pradhan, Maheson Singh, Lalrinchhana, Denzil Kharshandi, Kuti Ademola, Bali Gagandeep, Sérgio Da Silva Júnior, Jason Stewart Hart, Makan Chote, Valci Teixeira Júnior, Himanshu Jangra, Moinuddin Khan, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Girik Mahesh Khosla