I-League 2020-21: Debutants Sudeva Delhi FC Register First Win as They Beat Indian Arrows

Debutants Sudeva Delhi FC registered their first win of the I-League 2020-21 season after the Chencho Dorji coached side defeated All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows 3-0 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal on Thursday (January 14, 2021). A goal apiece by Kean Lewis, Mahesh Singh, and substitute Shaiborlang Kharpan led the Delhi based club to an easy win over the Indian Arrows, in a match largely dominated by the Delhi outfit, both in terms of chances created and possession.

Sudeva Delhi FC searching for their first win of the Hero I-League started the match on an attacking note. After keeping hold of possession, Kean Lewis was released onto the flank for a run into the goal but was called offside. Two minutes later, Kean danced past a hapless Arrows defence, only to force the goalkeeper into an easy save from a tight angle. A freekick next by Kean was kept at bay by the Arrows custodian as Sudeva searched for the early goal.

Sudeva went on the offensive and played a high line, squeezing out the young midfield of Indian Arrows. With a high line, Sudeva forced Arrows to sit deep and play on the counter. In the 30th minute, a long ball over the defence found Fela clear of his man. The nimble forward, however, could only shoot the ball over the bar as Sudeva survived a scare.

Kean Lewis who orchestrated most of the attacks for Sudeva Delhi FC put them ahead in the 40th minute when he capitalized on a mistake by Ahaan Prakash and found the net from a tight angle to send the Delhi outfit leading by a solitary goal to nil at half-time.

Sudeva Delhi FC continued their dominant performance and doubled their lead in the 49th minute. Mahesh Singh capitalized on yet again a defensive error and slotted home from a tight angle to double Sudeva Delhi's lead.

The Indian Arrows seem to crack under pressure and gave away possession too cheaply. The high pressing style of play worked wonders for Sudeva Delhi FC as they raked up loose balls and kept switching play, making the young Arrows do all the defensive work. In the 51st minute, Mahesh Singh's free-kick rattled the post of the Arrows' goal as they searched to put the tie to bed. Shariborlang Kharpan finally put the tie to rest in the 66th minute when he bundled home a free ball off a corner kick to give Sudeva a three-goal advantage.

Despite Arrows' making attacking changes, the young Turks were held at bay by the Sudeva defence and failed to create any clear goal-scoring chances. Sudeva meanwhile dominated possession and saw out the match to bag their first win of the season.