I-League 2020-21: Gokulam Kerala FC Announce Signing of Mahip Adhikari from Garhwal FC

Gokulam Kerala FC announced on Friday the signing of upcoming midfielder Mahip Adhikari from the second division team Garhwal FC. The 22-year-old midfielder from Delhi was the vice-captain of Garhwal FC during their I-League Qualifiers held recently. Mahip was a regular starter for Garhwal FC in the qualifiers and was scouted by GKFC based on his performances in the tournament, in which he had four assists in his name.

During the qualifiers, Adhikari was seen showcasing the same energy levels through the course of all 90 minutes of a match, making his work rate is commendable. He is also known for his defense-splitting passes and GKFC believe he will be an asset for them in the near future.

"I am happy to be part of Malabarians football family and it is really encouraging to be scouted by an ILeague team. This is a major step for me and I will try my best to help the club. I am eagerly waiting to be at Kozhikode for training," said Mahip after signing the contract.

Mahip started his career at an early age and had represented Delhi State in the under-14 category. A graduate from Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, the midfielder had represented them in the under-18 youth league before joining Garhwal Football Academy. He went on to play for their senior team. He has also represented his state in the Santosh Trophy held in the year 2018-19. Adhikari has attended several scholarship programmes and tournaments abroad during his formative years. He had travelled to the Netherlands and Portugal as part of exposure trips.

"During qualifiers, Mahip impressed us from the very first match. His track record was verified and it was found good. The transition from I League qualifiers to I-League will do a lot of good for this talented boy. We are sure that he will make use of the platform GKFC has given him to propel himself into professional football," said Dr. B Ashok Kumar, the CEO of Gokulam Kerala FC.

"Gokulam Kerala FC have a vision and we believe we are moving in the right direction. We have signed several youngsters and these players are going to be our face in the future. We welcome Mahip to Gokulam Kerala FC family and wish him the best," said Gokulam Kerala FC chairman Gokulam Gopalan.