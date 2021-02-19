I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows Live Streaming: Where to Watch GKFC vs IA Online and TV Telecast

I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows Live Streaming: In an exciting clash in the I-League, Gokulam Kerala FC take on bottom-ranked Indian Arrows who are having a disappointing season so far. For Gokulam Kerala FC, a win would see them in the top four, whereas a win for the Indian Arrows could give them a ray of hope by staying out of the bottom half. Indian Arrows got their first win of the season by edging past Mohammedan SC as their defence stood strong. Gokulam Kerala FC are also entering this clash with a win over TRAU, securing a comfortable 3-1 win.It will be an exciting clash as three important points are up for grabs.

Where is the I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows football match being played?

The I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Neroca football match is being played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium.

When is the I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows football match being played?

The I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows football match being played on February 19, 2021, from 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows football match streaming online?

The I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows football match will be streamed online live on the Facebook page of1Sports. You will have to visit the Facebook page of 1Sports in order to watch the Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows match online.

Where can I watch the I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows football match on TV?

The I-League Sudeva FC vs Indian Arrows match will be telecasted live on 1Sport Channel.

Here are the Predicted Starting Line-up for the I-League Sudeva FC vs Indian Arrows:

I-League Gokulam Kerala FC Predicted Starting Line-up vs Indian Arrows: U Kadavath, Huidrom Singh, D Devrani, M Awal, S Thangmuansang, M Mayakkannan, Sharif Mukhammad, E Benny, V Barretto, Denny Antwi, T Adjah.

I-League Indian Arrows Predicted Starting Line-up vs Gokulam Kerala FC: A Prakash, T Bag, G Singh, Sajad Parray, Amandeep, Gurkirat Singh, V Fernandes, H Patre, V Mohanan, Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu, V Shinde