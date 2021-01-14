I-League 2020-21: Gokulam Kerala FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch GKFC vs RGPFC Telecast, Team News

Gokulam Kerala FC would look to put behind their 1-2 season opener loss of the I-League 2020-21 against Chennai City and return to winning ways when they take on RoundGlass Punjab FC on Thursday, January 14, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC defeated Aizawl FC 1-0 in their first game of the tournament. They will look to build on their winning momentum.

The fourteenth edition of the I-League commenced on January 9, 2021. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions all matches of the upcoming edition will be played behind closed doors in Kolkata.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC match start?

The match will be played on January 14 (Thursday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the I-League 2020-21Gokulam Kerala FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs RoundGlass PunjabFC match?

The I-League 2020-21 fixtures will be broadcasted on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games can be viewed on 1Sports Facebook page.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC Squad

I-League 2020-21, Gokulam Kerala FC squad: Lalit Thapa, Ubaid CK, Vigneshwaran Baskaran, Ajmal Pa, Myron Mendes, Alex Saji, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Moirangmayum Ashok Singh, Zohib Islam Amiri, Andre Ettienne, Muirang Wungyanyg, Justin George, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Henry Kisekka, Nicholas Fernandes, Lalmuanzova, Shibil Muhammed, Bruno Pelissari, Nathaniel García, Marcus Joseph, Mohammad Rashid, Malemnganba Meitei, Muthu Irulandi, Lalromawia, Lalliansanga, Jithin Ms, Mohammed Irshad, K Salman, Rahul KP

I-League 2020-21, RoundGlass Punjab squad: Bhaskar Roy, Kiran Chemjong, Prosenjit Chakraborty, Teah Dennis, Danilo Quipapá, Anwar Ali, Yumnam Raju, Thoiba Singh, Devansh Dabas, Imanuel Hs Lalthazuala, Samuel Shadap, Munmun Lugun, Souvik Das, Calvin Lobo, Maheson Singh, Sanju Pradhan, Alwyn George, Lalrinchhana, Denzil Kharshandi, Kuti Ademola, Bali Gagandeep, Sérgio Da Silva Júnior, Jason Stewart Hart, Makan Chote, Valci Teixeira Júnior, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Himanshu Jangra, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Moinuddin Khan