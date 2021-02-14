I-League 2020-21, Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan SC: When and Where to Watch IA vs MSC Live Streaming Online

I-League Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming Online: Mohammedan SC are currently ranked fourth in the I-League standings and have an opportunity to claim the top spot with a win. Undefeated so far in the league having won two matches and drawn six four in the six matches played so far, Mohammedan SC can secure the top spot with a game in hand. The Indian Arrows, on the other hand, have not yet won a single fixture so far, losing six matches and drawing only one match in the 7 fixtures played till date. Mohammedan SC returned to winning ways after securing a 2-1 win over Gokulam Kerala. The Indian Arrows have plenty of work cut out for them in order to secure three crucial points as the first stage of the league closes soon.

Mohammedan SC have the opportunity to claim the top spot in the table, however, the Indian Arrows have been putting up a fight and can also end Mohammedan SC’s undefeated streak. Currently at the top of the table is Churchill Brothers FC Goa with 13 points in hand who are also undefeated.

RoundGlass Punjab FC claim the second spot with 11 points in hand and Tiddim Road Athletic Union sit on the third spot. With a game in hand, Mohammedan SC have the top spot in sight if they are able to walk away with three points against Indian Arrows.

It will be an exciting clash and fans from all over India can know the details on how to watch the I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan SC football match live streaming online and the I-League TV broadcast.

When is the I-League Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan SC football match?

The I-League 2020-21 fixture between Indian Arrows and Mohammedan SC will be played on February 14, 2021, from 2:00 PM onwards.

Where is the I-League Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan SC football match being played?

The I-League 2021-21 fixture between Indian Arrows and Mohammedan SC will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Where can I watch the I-League Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan SC football match live streaming online?

The I-League fixture between Indian Arrows and Mohammedan SC will be live streamed online on the 1Sports Facebook page.

Where can I watch the I-League Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan SC football match on TV?

The I-League Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan SC football match will be telecasted on 1Sports Channel.

What are the squads for the I-League Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan SC football match?

Here are the squads for the I-League Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan SC football match which is as follows:

Indian Arrows: Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Gurkeerat Singh, Vishva Vijay Shinde, Tapan Halder, Ahaan Prakash, Irengbam Santosh Singh, Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Vellington Fernandes, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Ricky John Shabong, Chris Anthoy White, Godwin Johnson, Vibin Mohanan, Shreyas Ketkar, P Lalrampana, Abdul Hannan, Evan Thapa, Tanakdhar Bag, Brijesh Giri, Pragyan Medhi, Sajad Hussain Parray, Gurpanthjeet Singh, Dipu Halder, Leewan Castanha

Mohammedan SC: Gani Ahmmed Nigam, SK Faiaz, Gourav Mukhi, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, John Chidi Uzodinma, Azharuddin Mallick, Pedro Javier M, Priyant Kumar Singh, Shubham Roy, MD Jafar Mondal, Md Rafique Ali Sardar, Kunal Shantaram Sawant, Firoj Ali, Sattyam Sharma, Faisal Ali, Suraj Rawat, Tirhankar Sarkar, Sanjib Gosh, Shilton Dsilva, Jamal Bhuyan, Nikhil Kadam, Asheer Akhtar, Sujit Sadhu, Hira Mondal, Manoj Mohammad, Arjit Bagui, Safiul Rahaman, Gurtej Singh, Kingsley Eze, Arijeet Singh