I-League 2020-21: Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IAFC vs NEROCAFC Telecast, Team News

After being defeated in their first league game, both Indian Arrows and NEROCA FC will look to yank out a win when they take on each other in an I-league 2020-21 fixture on Wednesday, at Kalyani Stadium.

Both sides enter the upcoming fixture on the back of losses in their previous matches. The Indian Arrows suffered a 2-5 defeat to Churchill Brothers FC Goa in the season opening fixture, followed by a 0-3 defeat to Sudeva FC in their previous match. They are currently at the bottom of the I-League 2020-21 standings and are yet to score points.

NEROCA FC managed a 1-1 draw against TRAU FC in their season-opening fixture, which was also the first Imphal derby of the season. Neroca currently sit two places above their opponents with a solitary point.

The I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC match will kick off at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC match start?

The I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC match will be played on January 20 (Wednesday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Kalyani Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC match?

Football enthusiasts can enjoy live telecasts of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, Indian Arrows FC squad: Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Dipu Halder, Sajad Hussain Parray, Sumer Sehgal, Leewan Castanha, Evan Thapa, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Vibin Mohanan, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu, Parthib Sunder Gogoi, Gurkirat Singh, Irengbam Santosh Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Vellington Fernandes, Shreyas Ketkar, Brijesh Giri, Godwin Johnson, Chris Anthoy White, Kanwar Rudraansh Singh, Ahaan Prakash, P Lalrampana, Praful Kumar Y V, Abdul Hannan, Pragyan Medhi, Vishva Vijay Shinde, Gurpanthjeet Singh, Tankadhar Bag, C Lalchhanhima

I-League 2020-21 NEROCA FC squad: Loitongbam Bishorjit Singh, Naorem James Singh, Shoib Akhtar, Longjam Gobin Singh, Kallon Varney Kiatamba, Akbar Khan, Varun Thokchom, Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh, Judah Emmanuel Garcia, Nathaniel Jude Garcia, Khanngam Horam, Benjamin Lupheng, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Khundom Lucky Singh, Songpu Singsit, Rahul Ramchandra Yadav, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Saikhom Thomas Singh, Lamjingba Mutum, Wangkheimyum Olen Singh, Takhellambam Deepak Singh, Ahanthem Rishan, Lungunhao Sitlhou, Golmei Dihempu Rongmei, Wexlin Shobhuraj, Nayan Agarwal, Aryan Gupta, Wakambam Michael Meetei