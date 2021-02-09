I-League 2020-21: Indian Arrows vs RoundGlass Punjab FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Team News

Indian Arrows have been winless in the I-League 2020-21 till now. With their next match scheduled against RoundGlass Punjab FC, the team will certainly be eyeing their debut win. The team have till now lost four out of five matches and as a result, they are at the last spot with only one point to their credit. Indian Arrows lost the last outing that they played against Real Kashmir by 0-6. RoundGlass Punjab FC have not tasted defeat in their last three matches. In fact,the team was on the winning end of their latest kick off against TRAU by 2-0. After the win, their score stands at eight point from six matches.

I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows vs RoundGlass Punjab FC match will be held on Tuesday, February 9 at Kalyani Stadium. The kick off will start from 4:05 pm IST.

Take a look at the squads of the two sides:

I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows squad: Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Dipu Halder, Sajad Hussain Parray, Sumer Sehgal, Leewan Castanha, Evan Thapa, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Vibin Mohanan, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu, Parthib Sunder Gogoi, Gurkirat Singh, Irengbam Santosh Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Vellington Fernandes, Shreyas Ketkar, Brijesh Giri, Godwin Johnson, Chris Anthoy White, Kanwar Rudraansh Singh, Ahaan Prakash, P Lalrampana, Praful Kumar Y V, Abdul Hannan, Pragyan Medhi, Vishva Vijay Shinde, Gurpanthjeet Singh, Tankadhar Bag, C Lalchhanhima

I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab squad: Bhaskar Roy, Kiran Chemjong, Prosenjit Chakraborty, Teah Dennis, Danilo Quipapб, Anwar Ali, Yumnam Raju, Thoiba Singh, Devansh Dabas, Imanuel Hs Lalthazuala, Samuel Shadap, Munmun Lugun, Souvik Das, Calvin Lobo, Maheson Singh, Sanju Pradhan, Alwyn George, Lalrinchhana, Denzil Kharshandi, Kuti Ademola, Bali Gagandeep, Sйrgio Da Silva Jъnior, Jason Stewart Hart, Makan Chote, Valci Teixeira Jъnior, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Himanshu Jangra, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Moinuddin Khan

Football enthusiasts can enjoy live telecasts of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.