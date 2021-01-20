I-League 2020-21: Mason Robertson Cancels Out Shaiborlang Kharpan's Stunner as Sudeva Delhi FC, Real Kashmir FC Split Points

Real Kashmir FC were held to a 1-1 draw against Sudeva Delhi FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani. A wonder striker by Shaiborlang Kharpan from 35 yards out was cancelled out by Mason Robertson in the 75th minute, as both teams shared the spoils of battle in a cagey match where chances were rare.

Real Kashmir had a chance in the 10th minute when Danish Farooq pounced a loose ball and ran towards the byline to whip in a cross. His delivery missed the Kashmir forwards as well as the opposition goalkeeper as the ball went out of play. In the 12th minute, a header off a free-kick went wide of the Sudeva Delhi goal as Real Kashmir hunted for an early lead.

With Real Kashmir dominating possession in the final third, Sudeva Delhi FC looked to stop their forwards by committing bodies in defence. The Delhi outfit sat back and soaked pressure, clearing away loose balls and rarely found a sniff of the Kashmir goal.

Kean Lewis, who had been a bright spark for Sudeva Delhi FC in the last two matches, was well marked by the opposition defence, making life extremely difficult for the winger on the flank.

In the 19th minute, Sudeva Delhi FC had their first shot on target when Shaiborlang Kharpan’s first-time attempt brought out a decent save from the opposition custodian. Dangerous in counter-attack, Sudeva Delhi tried to once again breach the citadel, this time from distance in the 21st minute. However, their attempts were still kept out by the goalkeeper.

Although Real Kashmir dominated possession, the David Robertson-coached team had little to show for their efforts. The half-time scoreline read 0-0 as both teams went into the tunnel on level pegging.

The complexion of the match did not change much in the second half. As both teams played cautiously and rotated possession from wing to wing, chances became rare.

It needed something special to change the complexion of the match and that something special came in the 62nd minute. Shaiborlang Kharpan picked up the ball almost 35 yards out and released an inch-perfect shot which crashed into the right top corner of the net to hand Sudeva Delhi FC the lead. In the 72nd minute, Kharpan tried the spectacular once again, this time his shot went wide as he tried to first-time volley a cross from the left flank.

Real Kashmir however did not have to wait a lot for the equalizer. In the 75th minute, Sena Ralte found Mason Robertson, who had to shoot from a tight angle, but the lanky defender made the most of it and fired his effort between the legs of the opposition custodian to bag a leveller for the Kashmir outfit.

The full-time scoreline read 1-1 as both teams shared the spoils of battle. Earlier in the day, Mohammedan SC were held to a 2-2 draw against TRAU FC, and with Real Kashmir drawing 1-1 against Sudeva Delhi FC, Churchill Brothers sit atop the I-league 2020-21 table with seven points.