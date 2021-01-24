I-League 2020-21: Mohammedan SC, Punjab FC Share Spoils after Goalless Draw

Title contenders Mohammedan SC were held to their second draw on the trot against RoundGlass Punjab FC, as the I-League 2020-21 match ended without a goal at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal on Monday (January 24, 2021). For the league table, the draw still sees Mohammedan at third position, but with Real Kashmir having a match in hand, the Kolkata outfit could find themselves in the fifth position at the end of this round, if both NEROCA FC and Sudeva Delhi FC win their respective matches.

In a cagey first half that witnessed end-to-end action, clear goal scoring chances were rare and the teams often diffused each other's attacks in the midfield. With Mohammedan SC being the aggressor early on in the match, RoundGlass Punjab FC soaked up the pressure and played on the counter. The constant pressing style of Mohammedan SC early on created problems for their opposition.

On the 18th minute, Mohammedan were given a golden opportunity to go ahead as Ahmed Nigam was found inside the box by a swirling cross from the left wing. The forward, despite shooting venomously from inside the box, could only watch his effort get lost between a jungle of RoundGlass Punjab legs.

It seemed that despite end-to-end action, in the match both teams missed the final ball that would release their forwards on goal. Through balls were easily cleared by both defences.

On the 32nd minute, Joseba Beitia was found with a cross from Pritam Singh, but his header went wide of the goal. RoundGlass Punjab FC dominated possession in the latter stages of the first half, while Mohammedan sat back and rarely committed bodies ahead. Both sides headed into their dressing rooms at half-time without a goal.

Although Mohammedan SC seemed spurred, coming out of the dressing room and immediately going on the attack, it was RoundGlass Punjab FC that could have taken the lead on the 49th minute. Hormipam picked up the ball in the midfield and released a rocket of a shot from distance that hit the woodwork as Mohammedan survived a serious scare.

The second half was no different, as both teams once again engaged in a game of chess in the middle of the park and failed to release the final ball that could result in a goal. It seemed like both teams did not want to lose the game and played cautiously, staying back and rarely committing bodies in attack.

Mohammedan tried to spice things up in the midfield, introducing Nikhil Kadam and Subash Singh on the 82nd minute. Moments later, Suraj Rawat released a teasing cross across the face of the goal, but with no one to attack the ball, the cross was easily dealt with.

The full-time scoreline ultimately read 0-0, as both teams shared the points.