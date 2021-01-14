I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Table-toppers Churchill Brothers will clash with third-placed Mohammedan SC tomorrow on January 14, 2021 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kolkata.

Churchill Brothers are on level points with Mohammedan SC, but they find themselves at the top of the table owing to a high goal difference. Now, they have a chance to win two matches on the bounce and separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

“A club with a history like Churchill Brothers always looks to win every match and against Mohammedan SC, it will be no different. However, it will be tough,” coach Fernando Varela said before the match.

Mohammedan SC head coach Jose Hevia, on the other hand, has devised his own plans coming into this match. “We have to improve our offensive game and we will try to be more offensive in the next match. It won’t be an easy outgoing against Churchill Brothers but we are ready and raring to go.”

We expect the Churchill Brothers to dominate this game and they could go in with a Probable formation will be 4-3-3

I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers match is scheduled for 07:00 PM IST on January 14 at the Kalyani Stadium.

I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC starting probable starting line-up against Churchill Brothers: Asheer, Obumneme Eze, Jamal, Faisal, Rafique Ali, Arijit, Shilton, Raphael, Nikhil, Hira, Suraj

I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brothers starting probable starting line-up against Mohammedan SC: Shibinraj, Hamza, Vanlal, Suresh, Pinto, Kingslee, Majcen, Julian Zunica, Bazie, Brian, Kamran

Where to watch the I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers match in India?

I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers live telecast in India can be watched on 1Sports.

