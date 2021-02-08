I-League 2020-21: Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Team News

Mohammedan SC have not lost a single match of the last five that they have played in the Indian league 2020-21. Of the total five matches that they have played, four have been draw and only one match has resulted in a win. The team’s latest kick-off against NEROCA was a draw after the two sides failed to score any goals. Currently, the Mohammedan are at the number six position of the I-League point table and have a total of seven points.

The team on Monday, February 8, will be locking horns with Gokulam Kerala FC at the Kalyani Stadium. The Kerala side too have seven points from five matches but their performance has been poorer than Mohammedan SC. The team have won and lost two matches each while their latest against Real Kashmir ended in a draw. The team, as a result, stand at the eighth spot in the league.

I-League 2020-21: Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match is scheduled to start from 4:45 PM IST.

Take a look at the squads of the two sides:

I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC Squad:Asheer Akhtar, Manoj Mohammad, Kingsley Obumneme Eze, Gurtej Singh, Jamal Bhuyan, Fatau Mohammed,Safiul Rahaman, Faisal Ali, Singam Subash Singh, Md Rafique Ali Sardar, Arijit Bagui, Shilton Dsilva, Raphael Odoyin Onwrebe, Sattyam Sharma, Nikhil Kadam, Hira Mondal, Priyant Kumar Singh, Gani Ahmmed Nigam, Sanjib Ghosh, Sujit Sadhu, Tirthankar Sarkar, Firoj Ali, Gourav Mukhi, Md Jafar Mondal, Avinabo Bag, Arijeet Singh, Suraj Rawat, Shubham Roy, SK Faiaz

I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala FC squad:Lalit Thapa, Ubaid CK, Vigneshwaran Baskaran, Ajmal Pa, Myron Mendes, Alex Saji, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Moirangmayum Ashok Singh, Zohib Islam Amiri, Andre Ettienne, Muirang Wungyanyg, Justin George, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Henry Kisekka, Nicholas Fernandes, Lalmuanzova, Shibil Muhammed, Bruno Pelissari, Nathaniel Garcнa, Marcus Joseph, Mohammad Rashid, Malemnganba Meitei, Muthu Irulandi, Lalromawia, Lalliansanga, Jithin Ms, Mohammed Irshad, K Salman, Rahul KP

When will the I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FCmatch start?

The I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be played on Monday, February 8.

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match is scheduled to start at 4:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match?

Football enthusiasts can enjoy live telecasts of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.