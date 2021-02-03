I-League 2020-21, Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MSC vs NEROCAFC Telecast, Team News

Mohammedan SC (MSC) will look to get back to winning ways when they square off against NEROCA FC (NEROCAFC) in the I-League 2020-21 on Wednesday, February 3. The I-League MSC vs NEROCAFC match will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani.

Days after drawing out in their last two games by TRAU FC and Punjab FC, Mohammedan SC slipped to sixth place on the I-League standings. They will look to shake off the slump when they take on a depleted NEROCA FC side today evening.

Meanwhile, tenth-placed NEROCA FC will look to improve their standings after suffering a 1-2 loss against Aizwal in their last match. However, they will need to come-up with their best performance as they will be without the services of Kallon Varney and Akbar Khan who earned red cards.

The I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC match will kick off at 4:00 pm.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC match start?

The match will be played on February 3 (Wednesday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC match is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC match?

Football fans can enjoy live telecast of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, Mohammedan SC Squad: Asheer Akhtar, Manoj Mohammad, Kingsley Obumneme Eze, Gurtej Singh, Jamal Bhuyan, Fatau Mohammed,Safiul Rahaman, Faisal Ali, Singam Subash Singh, Md Rafique Ali Sardar, Arijit Bagui, Shilton Dsilva, Raphael Odoyin Onwrebe, Sattyam Sharma, Nikhil Kadam, Hira Mondal, Priyant Kumar Singh, Gani Ahmmed Nigam, Sanjib Ghosh, Sujit Sadhu, Tirthankar Sarkar, Firoj Ali, Gourav Mukhi, Md Jafar Mondal, Avinabo Bag, Arijeet Singh, Suraj Rawat, Shubham Roy, SK Faiaz

I-League 2020-21, NEROCA FC Squad: Loitongbam Bishorjit Singh, Naorem James Singh, Shoib Akhtar, Longjam Gobin Singh, Kallon Varney Kiatamba, Akbar Khan, Varun Thokchom, Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh, Judah Emmanuel Garcia, Nathaniel Jude Garcia, Khanngam Horam, Benjamin Lupheng, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Khundom Lucky Singh, Songpu Singsit, Rahul Ramchandra Yadav, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Saikhom Thomas Singh, Lamjingba Mutum, Wangkheimyum Olen Singh, Takhellambam Deepak Singh, Ahanthem Rishan, Lungunhao Sitlhou, Golmei Dihempu Rongmei, Wexlin Shobhuraj, Nayan Agarwal, Aryan Gupta, Wakambam Michael Meetei