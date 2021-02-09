I-League 2020-21: NEROCA FC vs Chennai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Team News

NEROCA FC have only managed to register one win in the five matches that they have played in the I-League. The team are in terrible shape as they are placed at the second last spot in the league with two losses and two draws. In their latest match, they were up against Mohammedan SC. The kick off ended in a draw after the two sides did not score any goals. After this fixture, the total point count of NEROCA FC stands at 5. Chennai City FC are slightly better off than NEROCA FC as they have two wins and six points to their credit in the ongoing I-League 2020-21. The team, which are also in a bad shape, lost their latest match against Sudeva Delhi by 0-4.

The I-League 2020-21 NEROCA FC vs Chennai City FC match is scheduled for Tuesday, February 9 at the Salt Lake Stadium. The kick off will start from 2:00 pm IST.

Take a look at the squads of the two sides:

I-League 2020-21 NEROCA FC squad: Loitongbam Bishorjit Singh, Naorem James Singh, Shoib Akhtar, Longjam Gobin Singh, Kallon Varney Kiatamba, Akbar Khan, Varun Thokchom, Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh, Judah Emmanuel Garcia, Nathaniel Jude Garcia, Khanngam Horam, Benjamin Lupheng, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Khundom Lucky Singh, Songpu Singsit, Rahul Ramchandra Yadav, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Saikhom Thomas Singh, Lamjingba Mutum, Wangkheimyum Olen Singh, Takhellambam Deepak Singh, Ahanthem Rishan, Lungunhao Sitlhou, Golmei Dihempu Rongmei, Wexlin Shobhuraj, Nayan Agarwal, Aryan Gupta, Wakambam Michael Meetei

I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC squad: Shaji Antony, Tarif Akhand, Vladimir Molerovic, Ahmed Shahib H A C, Vijay T, Demir Avdic, Umasankar M, Charles Anandraj Lourdusamy, Kabir Toufik, Monish G, Vijay Nagappan, Vineeth Kumar Velmurugan, Pravitto Raju, Harikrishna AU, Jockson Dhas A, Sriram B, Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Syed Suhail Pasha, Ameerudeen Haja Mohaideeen, Pradison mariyadasan, Prateek kumar Singh, Lijo francis, Shankar Sampingiraj, Jishnu Balakrishnan.E, Varun Mathur, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Rajesh S, Elvedin Skrijelj, Mohamed Iqbal Bin Hamid Hussain

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 NEROCA FC vs Chennai City FC match?

Football enthusiasts can enjoy live telecasts of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 NEROCA FC vs Chennai City FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.